September 2014 Guitar World: The Black Keys 'Turn Blue,' Return of Judas Priest, Eric Clapton Speaks, Amazing Practice Amps

The all-new September 2014 issue of Guitar World is available now!

In the September 2014 issue of Guitar World, we talk with Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys. Auerbach tells how the group made its latest hit album, Turn Blue, in the midst of personal hardship, using a handful of guitars, amps and effects and whole lotta spontaneous inspiration. Then, the guitarist reveals his gear. Learn which guitars, amps and effects are behind the band's strange musical brew.

Then, Guitar World focuses on Judas Priest. A few years ago, it looked as though Judas Priest were finished. But with the ferocious new album Redeemer of Souls, the Metal Gods have regained their mojo.

Next, the GW editors come up with a list of 10 vintage guitars that at one point were considered mutant oddities from an alternate universe. But in the hands of Muddy Waters, Jack White, Dan Auerbach and other visionary players, these pawnshop rejects became six-string superheroes.

Finally, legend Eric Clapton salutes and pays tribute to his friend and inspiration J.J. Cale and talks about The Breeze, his new star-studded tribute to the late Oklahoma guitarist and songwriter.

PLUS: Neal Schon, 17 Best Practice Amps, Dave Mustaine, Linkin Park and much more!

Five Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass

Judas Priest - "Electric Eye"

Cream - "Sunshine of Your Love"

Animals As Leaders - "CAFO"

Ed Sheeran - "Sing"

Black Keys - "Lonely Boy"

