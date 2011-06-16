Stevie Ray Vaughan's classic cover of "Voodoo Chile (Slight Return)"

Of the numerous covers of Jimi Hendrix’s “Voodoo Chile (Slight Return),” none are as popular, or arguably authentic, as Stevie Ray Vaughan’s.

Vaughan recorded the classic track with his band Double Trouble (Tommy Shannon and Chris Layton) for their 1984 album, Couldn’t Stand the Weather. As was typical for Vaughan, he extended the song's length to accommodate a prolonged guitar solo.

Though not released as a single, Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble performed the song regularly in their live sets. It can be heard on the 1986 live album, Live Alive, and seen on the videos Live at the El Mocambo and Live from Austin, Texas.

While it didn't match the critical accolades of Vaughan’s cover of “Little Wing,” “Voodoo Chile (Slight Return)” was a favorite among fans and remains an exemplary showcase of the guitarist’s signature tone and style.