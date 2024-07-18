“We use 3D modeling tools to design guitar bodies to have target tonal and resonance characteristics”: The innovative tech that brought Yamaha’s groundbreaking 2024 Pacificas to life

By
( )
published

Yamaha’s new Pacifica Professional and Standard Plus have a familiar shape, but deliver a revolutionary take on the much-loved S-style, drawing on a collaboration with Rupert Neve Designs and what the brand learned from the Revstar

Yamaha Pacifica Professional
(Image credit: Yamaha)

The original Pacifica design was first released in 1990 and was conceived as a high-end ‘improved’ Strat-style guitar by the small team at the just-opened Hollywood R&D centre. 

It’s named after a city above San Francisco and was joined by a more Les Paul-inspired guitar, the Weddington, named after the street in which the facility was located. Ironically, the guitar’s success, in terms of numbers, came a couple of years later with the huge-selling, lowly priced Pacifica 112. 

Image 1 of 2
Yamaha Pacifica Professional body
(Image credit: Yamaha )

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Dave Burrluck
Dave Burrluck
Gear Reviews Editor, Guitarist

Dave Burrluck is one of the world’s most experienced guitar journalists, who started writing back in the '80s for International Musician and Recording World, co-founded The Guitar Magazine and has been the Gear Reviews Editor of Guitarist magazine for the past two decades. Along the way, Dave has been the sole author of The PRS Guitar Book and The Player's Guide to Guitar Maintenance as well as contributing to numerous other books on the electric guitar. Dave is an active gigging and recording musician and still finds time to make, repair and mod guitars, not least for Guitarist’s The Mod Squad.