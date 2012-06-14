Three Marty Friedman Albums to Receive North American Releases, "Elixir" Streaming Now

At long last, two of Marty Friedman's previously Japan-only releases are set to get a Stateside release via Prosthetic Records.

2010's Bad D.N.A. and 2008's Future Addict — along will 2006's Loudspeaker, which was previously released in the U.S. via Shrapnel — will see a proper North American release on August 14.

Loudspeaker in particular was a milestone for Friedman. Not only did the album feature guest appearances from Steve Vai, John Petrucci and Billy Sheehan, it cracked the Top 20 in Friedman's home country of Japan. (Friedman relocated to Japan in 2003.)

The former Megadeth and Cacophony guitarist also recently made a guest appearance on the new solo album from Jeff Loomis, Plains of Oblivion, which is out now.

To get you psyched for the upcoming reissues, we've got a special stream of "Elixir" from Loudspeaker today on Guitar World. Listen below: