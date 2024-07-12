“Producers and engineers were freaked out by the 12-string. They said, ‘No, that sounds like crap – go back to the Precision direct’”: Cheap Trick’s Tom Petersson on how he pioneered the 12-string bass and influenced a generation of players

By
( )
published

Having invented the massive 12-string bass sound back in 1978, Cheap Trick’s Tom Petersson earned his place as one of the most innovative bassists in rock ’n’ roll

Inductees Tom Petersson and Robin Zander of Cheap Trick perform onstage at the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 8, 2016 in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

If Cheap Trick’s Tom Petersson was ever taught the “traditional” way to approach bass guitar, it didn't take. As a founding member of Illinois's most celebrated rock outfit, he has long been a model for bassists interested in being different. 

Audacious, visionary, and highly capable, Petersson dedicated himself to creating the unique sounds he heard in his head – sounds he wasn't able to fully realize until he invented the 12-string bass, a four-string with lighter-gauge octave strings running next to the standard strings.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Nick Wells
Nick Wells
Writer

Nick Wells was the Editor of Bass Guitar magazine from 2009 to 2011, before making strides into the world of Artist Relations with Sheldon Dingwall and Dingwall Guitars. He's also the producer of bass-centric documentaries, Walking the Changes and Beneath the Bassline, as well as Production Manager and Artist Liaison for ScottsBassLessons. In his free time, you'll find him jumping around his bedroom to Kool & The Gang while hammering the life out of his P-Bass.