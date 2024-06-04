“I look for musicians who play live and aren’t just farming followers on Instagram. The lifestyle of sitting at an Ikea desk, shredding guitar, day after day… I don’t want any part of that”: Tracii Guns on his favorite modern players and going digital

By
( )
published

The LA Guns veteran has added to his long list of collaborations as he teams up with hard rocker Jack Russell for new album Medusa

Tracii Guns
(Image credit: Joe Schaeffer)

Tracii Guns has long slung his Les Paul in bouts of rock ’n’ roll excess as a longtime hair-metal icon with his namesake band, LA Guns. But lately he’s been branching out through several side gigs, one of which features Jack Russell of Great White.

Tracii joins us to dig into the tones behind his latest collaborative record (and beyond), Medusa.

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.