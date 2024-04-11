“It’s one of my favorite basslines. I don’t know how I came up with it – doing the session was like floating in space”: Verdine White picks his top 5 Earth, Wind & Fire basslines

By Nick Wells
( Bass Player )
published

Earth, Wind and Fire’s pocket-perfect bassist names his best basslines

Verdine White of Earth Wind and Fire performs on stage at Norh Sea Jazz Festival at Ahoy on July 14, 2018 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Earth, Wind & Fire hit the music scene like a true force of nature in the early 1970s, combining RnB, funk, jazz, and pop with spectacular stage shows to become one of the most successful crossover bands ever. Locking the progressive songwriting, soaring vocals, and syncopated horns in place was Chicago-born bassist Verdine White.

Classically trained on upright, White also combined the jazz influence of his older brother – EWF founder Maurice White – and five years of bass guitar lessons with Chess Records session man Louis Satterfield to create his own melodically hip, rhythmically sound style. 

Nick Wells was the Editor of Bass Guitar magazine from 2009 to 2011, before making strides into the world of Artist Relations with Sheldon Dingwall and Dingwall Guitars. He's also the producer of bass-centric documentaries, Walking the Changes and Beneath the Bassline, as well as Production Manager and Artist Liaison for ScottsBassLessons. In his free time, you'll find him jumping around his bedroom to Kool & The Gang while hammering the life out of his P-Bass.