Video: Gus G Plays Firewind's "Few Against Many" in the Guitar World Studio

Earlier this week, Ozzy Ozbourne and Firewind guitarist Gus G stopped by the Guitar World studio to hang out, shoot some licks for our Lick of the Day app and show off some new gear, including his new Blackstar Blackfire 200 amp.

Gus is in the U.S. right now playing four select clinic dates at guitar stores around the country, dates for which can be found below. To give you a taste of what you can expect, check out this clip of Gus playing the title track to Firewind's new album, Few Against Many, live at GW HQ.

Few Against Many is out now on Century Media Records.

Gus G. Clinic Dates

August 7 — Sam Ash — Carle Place, NY — 6-8pm

August 8 — Washington Music Center — Wheaton, MD — 6:30-8pm

August 9 — Sam Ash — King of Prussia, PA — 6-8pm

August 10 — Alto Music — Middletown, NY — 6:30-8pm