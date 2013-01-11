Video: Led Zeppelin, The Beatles Featured in New Mashup

Proving once again that someone, somewhere, might just have too much time on his/her hands, a mashup featuring the Beatles and Led Zeppelin has turned up online.

This new creation, known as "Whole Lotta Helter Skelter," mixes, well, Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love" with the Beatles' "Helter Skelter." For the most part, it puts the Beatles’ vocals against Led Zep’s music, although there are some notable changes to keep it interesting. Both songs were recorded in the key of E.

The mashup was created by someone who goes by the name of “Soundhog.”

Check it out below.