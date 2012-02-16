Are you a Defender of the Faith? Do you want to appear in the pages of Guitar World magazine? Here's your chance! Email a photo of you with your guitar, along with the answers to the following categories to defendersofthefaith@guitarworld.com
- NAME / AGE
- HOMETOWN
- GUITARS
- SONGS I'VE BEEN PLAYING
- GEAR I MOST WANT
Every issue we feature three readers. So what are you waiting for? Email us your info, and you just might be one of the lucky few chosen.
Also, check out the gallery of some of our previous Defenders picks below.
