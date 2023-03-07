Watch Pedalpocalypse, Season 1

Every episode of "the Desert-Island-Discs but for pedals", starring Vai, Trout, Smith, Krasno, Fletcher, Grossi and McKeon, in one binge-able place

Pedalpocalypse
Watch every episode of Pedalpocalypse Season 1 below. 

Pedalpocalypse is the pedal show brought to you by Guitar World, MusicRadar and Guitar Player. Produced in LA by British guitarist Robin Davey (opens in new tab) and Growvision (opens in new tab), every episode we ask guitar players: “If, in the event of an unlikely pedals-related apocalypse, you could only take three effects pedals with you, which ones would they be?”

Amazingly people played along.

In season one, which was inspired by and began in the bad-old days of lockdown, we spoke to Josh Smith, Scott McKeon, Steve Vai, Kirk Fletcher, Fabrizio Grossi, Eric Krasno and Walter Trout. Each episode is below. 

Episode 1: Blues-country-jazzmaster and all-round tone wizard Josh Smith

Episode 2: British blues guitarist Scott McKeon

Episode 3: Legendary virtuoso Steve Vai

Episode 4: blues wizard Kirk Fletcher

Episode 5: bass supremo Fabrizio Grossi

Episode 6: Grammy Award-winning guitarist Eric Krasno

Episode 7: Blues legend Walter Trout

