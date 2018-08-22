Watch Richie Sambora and Little Steven Perform a Rollicking Version of Marvin Gaye’s “Can I Get a Witness”

The first clip from the Blu-ray version of Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul's Soulfire Live!, due later this year, features former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora joining Little Steven and his 15-piece band for a run-through of Marvin Gaye’s "Can I Get A Witness" at the famed Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.

A 3-CD version of Soulfire Live!, recorded last year in North America and Europe during the legendary rocker and E Street Band member's first world tour in nearly two decades, was released earlier this month. The collection includes 24 tracks released digitally in April alongside an exclusive third disc highlighted by superstar guest performances, which include Bruce Springsteen, Richie Sambora, Peter Wolf and Jerry Miller of Moby Grape.

The Blue-ray version of Soulfire Live!, as well as a 7-LP vinyl box set, can be pre-ordered exclusively at Little Steven's just-launched web store. The vinyl box set will incorporate an exclusive bonus LP capturing Little Steven's surprise set at Liverpool's legendary Cavern Club recorded November 2017 during his band's sold out European tour.

"Playing in the same venue where the Beatles started their careers was a childhood dream of mine come true," Little Steven said in a press release. "This was a band that set me on course for a life of music. For my rock 'n' roll religion, the Cavern is the first sacred site. It was an honor—no, make that an epiphany —to perform there."

The Soulfire Live! Blu-ray video edition will include Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul's complete Cavern Club concert alongside video performances of each song on the 3-CD/vinyl set, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage.

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul will be on the road this fall for the final leg of their Teacher Appreciation Tour, set to get underway this October. The tour will once again benefit TeachRock, Little Steven's Rock and Roll Forever Foundation's national initiative to bring music curriculum into middle and high schools across the country. At each stop of the tour, teachers will get in free to the concert and TeachRock will host workshops before the show to educate teachers on how to implement music education into their classrooms.

For complete details and ticket availability head over to LittleSteven.com

Soulfire Tour 2018

October

18 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Kirby Center

20 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Theater

23 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock

24 - Munhall, PA -Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

29 - Wabash, IN - Honeywell Center

31 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

November

2 - Burnsville, MN - Ames Center

5- Chicago, IL - Copernicus Center

7 - Tulsa, OK - Club Brady

9 - Detroit, MI @ Detroit Music Hall

10 - Peoria, IL - Monarch

12 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

14 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

16 - Cleveland, OH - Hard Rock