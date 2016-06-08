660 Guitars Unveils Aluminum CT/52 Model

660 Guitars has introduced its latest design, the CT/52. The new model has been engineered as a modern slant on a classic, singlecut design.

The 25.5-inch scale CT/52 is constructed of one piece of aircraft-grade aluminum that's been paired with a shallow-oval 16-inch radius solid graphite/carbon fiber neck. It weighs 7.5 lbs.

The finish is a powder coat, which is available in numerous color options. The bridge is a Hipshot USA; a Kahler Tremolo bridge is optional for an additional price.

The pickups are 16.50K Dimarzio Dominion Humbuckers with ceramic magnets, mounted on ‘mini-rails’ to allow user-adjusted tonal variations. Smoked acrylic black glass and Hennessy Secure strap locks are standard, and the guitar ships in an RB Aero case.

MSRP: $3,400

For more information, visit 660guitars.com.