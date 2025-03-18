“Having my own signature Gibson guitar is one of the most surreal things”: Gibson teams up with country star Margo Price for a J-45 with a twist

News
By ( Total Guitar, Guitarist ) published

With its slimmer body, double pickguard, and Heritage Cherry Sunburst finish, Price's signature electro-acoustic is an ornate workhorse

Margo Price introduces her signature Gibson J-45 & performs "Hands of Time" - YouTube Margo Price introduces her signature Gibson J-45 & performs
Watch On

Chart-topping, multiple award-winning country singer Margo Price has teamed up with Gibson to produce a signature J-45 acoustic guitar.

Price, whose debut record, Midwest Farmer’s Daughter, graced Album of the Year lists across the board, is known for expanding the boundaries of country, Americana, and rock. “I’ve been playing Gibson guitars for over two and a half decades so it’s an absolute dream come true to have a signature model,” says the guitarist.

With a shallower body than a standard J-45, Price says her signature model “has the duality of being durable and lightweight. It’s got a slim body, so my tiny hands can reach everything they need to but it still has a really clear, loud sound that cuts through with a lot of clarity. It’s a real workhorse, just like me.”

With a Heritage Cherry Sunburst finish reminiscent of Gibson’s Hummingbird model, this is one of the sharpest-looking J-45s Gibson has produced. The guitars are handcrafted at Gibson’s acoustic facility in Bozeman, Montana.

The signature model is inspired by Price’s mid-’60s J-45, a guitar she calls her “main baby.” She felt an instant connection with the instrument: “From the moment I played that first chord, it just felt like it belonged in my hands,” she recalls. “I've put a lot of wear on it.” Gibson also took some cues from Margo’s first ever guitar, a 1956 Gibson LG-3 she found in her grandmother’s house.

Gibson Margo Price J-45

(Image credit: Gibson)

Price’s signature acoustic is distinctive for its double pickguard adorned with redtail hawks, which have a symbolic meaning.

“To me, they are otherworldly, and they always come to me in my time of need with messages of strength and perseverance,” she explains. “They pass over me at the most kismet times, reminding me to find strength in my vulnerability and to open up and connect to those around me. I hope this guitar will remind those who play it these lessons as well.”

The guitar’s red spruce top is paired with mahogany back and sides. The rounded profile mahogany neck sports a rosewood fingerboard, and good resonance is encouraged thanks to traditional hand-scalloped advanced X-bracing. Hardware-wise, you get Grover strap tuners with white buttons, a bone nut and bone saddle, and TUSQ bridge pins.

A close-up of the double pickguard on Margo Price's J-45, showing the red-tailed hawk inlays

(Image credit: Gibson)

As well as the J-45’s famously sweet acoustic tone, Margo Price’s version comes equipped with LR Baggs’ popular Element VTC undersaddle pickup and preamp.

Price hopes to inspire young women and girls to take up the guitar. “Women are writing the best songs. Women are making the best records,” she enthuses. “I think there's never been a better time for a girl to pick up a guitar.”

The Margo Price J-45 sells for $3,999.

Gibson also recently released the Acoustic Specials series, offering lower-priced takes on its most beloved acoustic designs.

Jenna Scaramanga
Jenna Scaramanga

Jenna writes for Total Guitar and Guitar World, and is the former classic rock columnist for Guitar Techniques. She studied with Guthrie Govan at BIMM, and has taught guitar for 15 years. She's toured in 10 countries and played on a Top 10 album (in Sweden).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about acoustic guitars
Gibson Acoustic Specials

“USA-made craftsmanship at an exceptional value”: Gibson’s new Acoustic Specials series brings hand-crafted examples of its most beloved acoustic designs to lower price points
Brian May Gibson SJ-200

“That’s a little nod to a friend of mine. Freddie’s always with me”: Brian May’s new Gibson 12-string signature guitar has a subtle tribute to Freddie Mercury that you might have missed
capo at 7th fret

This easy chord trick appears on classic songs by the Beatles, the Eagles, Paul Simon and Passenger – discover new sounds with familiar chord shapes by using a capo at the 7th fret
See more latest
Most Popular
Jimi Hendrix plays a black Stratocaster with a maple fingerboard
“Hendrix said, ‘Mike, I gotta quit. I want to form my own band.’” I said, ‘Then you’ve got to sing’”: Why Jimi Hendrix might never have started his solo career if it weren’t for Electro-Harmonix founder Mike Matthews
Fender Player II Sparkle Range
“Radiating timeless Fender charm”: Fender gives its Player II series some serious pizzazz by launching the ultra-desirable Limited Edition Sparkle range
Ace Frehley
“A lot of the misconceptions were created by Paul and Gene. They still say in interviews that they fired me, but I was never fired from Kiss”: Ace Frehley sets the record straight on his multiple departures from Kiss
John Fogerty playing guitar with a mirror behind him
“I practice guitar ferociously”: Creedence Clearwater Revival's John Fogerty deploys Eddie Van Halen-style two-hand tapping on an Ibanez RG in unlikely guitar practice video
Joe Bonamassa at the Nerdville Museum holding a Fender Stratocaster
“If he wasn’t doing what he’s doing, he’d be a natural fit”: Norman Harris hints Joe Bonamassa could take over Norman's Rare Guitars when he retires
John Mayer and Jay Lane of Dead &amp; Company perform onstage at 2025 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring The Grateful Dead at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California
“This is going to merge into a very hot topic among guitar players”: Why John Mayer decided against ditching his tube amps for modelers for Dead & Company’s Sphere residency – despite the venue’s shortcomings
Ben Eller and Bill Kelliher
“I went into this looking at it as one of the coolest things I could ever be part of, but knowing the backlash could be brutal”: Ben Eller was wary of the reaction he’d get for stepping in for Brent Hinds in Mastodon – but that didn’t stop him saying yes
Willow Smith performs at Little Caesars Arena on August 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan
“It could have been Jimi Hendrix, could have been all these other things, but weirdly enough, no”: Willow Smith reveals the unassuming album – and actor – that inspired her to pick up the guitar
Hans Zimmer and Jeff Beck
“I had to teach Jeff Beck a tune. Which was sort of like, ‘Give me your guitar… Oops, now I have to play!’” Hans Zimmer on the time he unwittingly gave Jeff Beck a guitar lesson
Grace Bowers, Trey Anastasio, and Peter Frampton perform during the 2025 Love Rocks NYC Benefit for God&#039;s Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on March 06, 2025 in New York City
“I’m a huge, huge fan of both of them”: Peter Frampton called Grace Bowers his favorite new guitarist. Now they’ve collaborated on a Beatles classic with Trey Anastasio