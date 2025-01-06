“I built him a guitar. It will always remain one of my most cherished life memories”: Jimmy Carter planted trees and personally harvested the wood that was later used to create his custom acoustic

The former President planted an orchard in the 1990s, and at the age of 95, personally cut down a tree for it to be turned into a guitar

Three decades after planting and cultivating an orchard of fast-growing trees, former President Jimmy Carter once personally chopped down one of those same trees in order to help build a unique collection of stringed instruments – which included a custom acoustic guitar.

Jimmy Carter Kostal Acoustic
(Image credit: Kostal Guitars)

