“If you’re going to make instruments in 100 years, you better be growing that supply chain, not barely maintaining it”: When the guitar world’s most prized woods are endangered, how can we ensure the future of tone?

The hunt for the perfect instrument is increasingly focusing on the production process – but with 15 billion trees unsustainably deforested every year, and prized species becoming extinct, that process needs to change

Developing the perfect guitar sound is a never-ending journey. From necks to pickups, guitarists dedicate hours to finding the ideal match. Increasingly, players are considering the production process as part of their journey.

Every guitar starts with its tonewood. Spruce, maple and cedar are among the 300 species instrument manufacturers desire due to their bright tones, versatility and exotic looks. For nearly 200 years the industry has used over 300 wood species from all over the world.

Atlanta native Gabriella “Guitar Gabby” Logan is a Strategy Lawyer and proud Spelman College and Vermont Law School graduate. Her passion for perspective fueled her desire to establish TxLips Band, LLC., a global entity that triples as a TxLips Academy, TxLips Consulting Group, and an international female and gender-expansive rock collective. Logan believes it is vital for people to be well-rounded and strategic in creating careers based on passion and built off longevity. She is a contributing writer for Guitar World magazine, Governor of the Recording Academy Atlanta Chapter, and a Board Member of the Vermont Law School Alumni Association Board of Directors.