“It’s one of the few instruments in my collection that I’m actually scared to play”: Joe Bonamassa’s museum-grade 1941 Martin has been meticulously reissued as a five-figure signature model

Bonamassa purchased the mint condition model in a transaction that saved its former owner’s home – now it’s been reborn as his first Martin signature guitar

Earlier this year, we learned that Joe Bonamassa’s first-ever Martin signature model – a high-end replica of his museum-grade pre-war 000 acoustic guitar – was in the works. Now, six months later, the five-figure Martin 000-45 Joe Bonamassa model is finally here.

Martin 000-45 Joe Bonamassa
(Image credit: Martin)
