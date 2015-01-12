Cordoba Honors the Late Paco De Lucia with New Model

On the heels of legendary guitarist Paco De Lucia’s tragic passing, Cordoba has released a new flamenco model, called the F7 Paco. Inspired by various instruments in De Lucia’s arsenal, the F7 Paco features non-traditional body woods for a flamenco guitar.

Built with a solid Canadian cedar top and Indian rosewood back and sides, this guitar has a warmer, darker sound than traditional flamencos, which are typically built with brighter woods like spruce and cypress.

The F7 Paco has the projection, response, and feel of a flamenco guitar, but the cedar/rosewood combination provides a softer attack, deep tone, and rich sustain.

This guitar also features a traditional 52mm nut width, high gloss finish, clear Spanish golpeadores, Savarez strings, and includes a deluxe Cordoba gig bag.

Cordoba F7 Paco Specs:

Solid Canadian cedar top, Indian rosewood back and sides, mahogany neck with rosewood fingerboard, maple binding, natural high gloss PU finish, 52mm nut width, 650mm scale length, clear Spanish golpeadores, Savarez Cristal Corum strings. Includes deluxe Cordoba gig bag.

Street price: $529.99

Learn more at www.cordobaguitars.com.