Martin Guitar Announces LX1E Ed Sheeran Signature Edition

C.F. Martin & Co. has announced its newest Artist Signature Edition from the Custom Shop: the LX1E Ed Sheeran Signature Edition. Designed in collaboration with the Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter, the LX1E Ed Sheeran Signature Edition features Sheeran’s personal artistic details on the headstock, including his signature fluorescent orange “+” plus sign and “est. 1991," which represents the name of his platinum-selling album and year he was born, respectively. The “+” plus sign logo is laser-etched on the solid sapele top. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of this model will be donated to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, a UK-based charity Sheeran supports and is passionate about. The organization, whose Royal Patron is the Duchess of Cambridge, supports families and cares for young children and young people with life-threatening conditions and provides services across several UK counties, including Suffolk, where Sheeran was raised. “It was a huge privilege to have the opportunity to collaborate with Martin Guitar,” Sheeran said. “I have been a fan of Martin since I started playing guitar and songwriting, and I am honored to have a Signature Edition that bears my own personal imprint. All of the royalties from every purchase from my Signature Edition will go to the East Anglia Children’s Hospices. I can’t wait to get on stage and perform with it for my fans. I hope they enjoy my new Martin as much as I do!” The LX1E has been Ed Sheeran’s guitar of choice since his early teens. In the span of just two years, Sheeran’s career has catapulted him from a rising star in the UK, where he was nominated in 2012 for multiple music awards and won two Brit awards, to global success including a massive fan base and critical acclaim in the US. Sheeran and his LX1E Martin guitar have also graced stages worldwide, from the London Summer Olympics opening ceremony in 2012 to the 2013 Grammy Awards, teaming up with Elton John. Following an industry unveiling at Summer NAMM on July 11, Sheeran will unveil his LX1E Ed Sheeran Signature Edition to his US fan base when he performs on the Today Show Summer Concert series on July 12. Fans can catch Sheeran and his new Martin model on the road through the end of 2013 with Taylor Swift. For more information on Ed Sheeran, visit edsheeran.com. For more about Martin, visit martinguitar.com.