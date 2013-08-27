Ovation Introduces Proto Limited LT-60 Acoustic Guitar

Ovation has unveiled its new Proto Limited LT-60 acoustic guitar, a limited-run US-made model with an Adirondack spruce top on a deep-contour Lyrachord body. The LT-60 features a modern, angled take on the classic carved headstock shape and is capped with a newly designed Ovation “O” logo. The “O” logo also appears as the shape of the LT-60’s center sound hole. Features include a pommele sapele rosette with abalone inlay work, pommele sapele body binding, neck binding and headstock inset, 12th fret “O” inlay in abalone with rosewood “shadow," ebony bridge and textured enamel body finish. Every LT-60 comes with the Ovation OP-Pro Studio onboard pickup/preamp system with three-band EQ, exciter and compressor/limiter circuitry; chromatic tuner, battery life indicator and balanced XLR line output. “The new LT-60 presents new ‘Artistry Advanced’ concepts in tone, materials, design and aesthetics,” says Jason Barnes, Ovation product manager. “The result is remarkable playing feel and a clear, complex voice with great warmth and character.” The Ovation Proto Limited LT-60 is available for $5,199.00 (MSRP). Visit ovationguitars.com for more information.