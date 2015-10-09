Recording King Introduces Four New Resonator Guitars

Recording King has introduced four new wood-body resonators perfect for traditional blues, bluegrass and roots players.

The RR-51, 55, 61 and 65 deliver historic resonator tone and style with designs based on history's venerable resophonic instruments.

The new resonators are available in roundneck and squareneck styles. The RR-51 roundneck and its squareneck counterpart (RR-61) are all-mahogany resonators finished in vintage-style brown satin. The hand-spun Recording King spider cone delivers powerful resonator sound immediately familiar to roots music aficionados.

The traditional-style soundwell and soundholes are placed to optimize bass and treble frequencies as they exit the body for the perfect dry, throaty resonator sound. The mahogany neck and body give the 51 and 61 classic “hog” style warmth in either roundneck or squareneck versions. A bone nut and bell brass tailpiece complete the classic design, and accentuate the crisp metallic resophonic tone players demand.

The RR-55 roundneck and 65 squareneck all-maple resonators deliver a slightly brighter sound that modern slide and blues players will love. Both share the same body design and Recording King cone as the 51 and 61 but are finished in vintage sunburst.

All four instruments are equipped with Grover vintage-style tuners. Roundneck models (51 and 55) have a comfortable 1-3/4” nut width familiar to blues-lovers.

Whether you're a singer/songwriter, blues, slide or bluegrass player, the new Recording King resonators offer classic tone, classic looks and classic vibe in roadworthy instruments.

The roundneck (RR-51/55) and squareneck (RR-61/65) versions all have a street price of $549.99 and are available from RK dealers now. Learn more about all four resonators at recordingking.com.