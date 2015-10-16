Alice Cooper Releases Limited Edition Guitar for Halloween

In the spirit of "Keepin’ Halloween Alive" each year, Alice Cooper will be releasing a brand-new, limited-edition guitar from ASG, available exclusively at Rockabilia.com on All Hallows’ Eve.

Featuring a collage of his iconic Constrictor and Lace and Whiskey album covers, and limited to only 20 pieces worldwide, each guitar will be individually hand numbered and signed by Alice himself, adding to the collectability of an already beautiful and masterfully built piece of art from ASG.

The details:

Limited Edition Alice Cooper Guitar by ASG (Artist Series Guitar)

$899.99 | PRODUCT ID: 270861

Available 11 a.m. CST October 31, 2015, exclusively at Rockabilia.com

Limited edition of 20, all hand-numbered and signed by Alice Cooper.