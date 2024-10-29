“No menus, no apps, just a familiar and intuitive interface that makes dialing in tones easy”: Fender has rebooted its top-selling Champion modeling amp family – and prices start at $129

The ultra-affordable amps offer onboard effects and a suite of amp voices for added versatility

Fender Champion II
(Image credit: Fender Champion II)

Fender has announced the return of one of its top-selling guitar amps by unveiling the reissued Champion II range.

The Champion lineage can be traced all the way back to the late 1940s, when the original Champion 800 – which preceded the now-legendary Fender Champ – first arrived. However, when Fender revived the Champion design over a decade ago, it did so with plenty of modern twists.

Fender Champion II
