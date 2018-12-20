Animals Pedal Unveils New Vintage Van Driving is Very Fun Overdrive

Japanese effects company Animals Pedal has introduced the new Vintage Van Driving is Very Fun Overdrive.

The oddly-named stompbox follows similarly monikered Animals products like I Was a Wolf in the Forest Distortion and Relaxing Walrus Delay.

According to the company, the Vintage Van Driving overdrive/boost “delivers an array of tone-enriching sounds, ranging from clean boost to medium gain dirt. The pedal responds well to both single-coil and humbucker pickups, delivering a sharp, thick tone through the former and a musical attack with smooth, silky sustain through the latter.”

The Vintage Van Driving is Very Fun Overdrive features true bypass switching, and is decorated with artwork by Australian artist Jonas Claesson.

The pedal is available for a street price of $99.

For more information, head over to Animals Pedal.