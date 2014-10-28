Anna Sentina Demos Roland CUBE-10GX Guitar Amp — Video

In this new video, which was posted yesterday by Roland, multi-Instrumentalist and Roland/BOSS artist Anna Sentina demos the new Roland CUBE-10GX guitar amp.

In the clip, Anna plays electric guitar, acoustic guitar and electric bass.

From the company:

"From bedroom practice to jamming with friends to tracking in the studio, the CUBE-10GX delivers top-shelf guitar tones wherever you play."

For more about the amp, visit rolandus.com. For more about Anna, follow her on Facebook.