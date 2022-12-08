Roland celebrates its 50th anniversary with limited-edition version of its iconic JC-120 Jazz Chorus amp

This year marks Roland’s 50th anniversary, and to celebrate in style the legendary amp and effects brand has unveiled a new-look version of its heralded JC-120 Jazz Chorus guitar amp.

Established in 1975, just three years after Roland was founded in April 1972, the JC-120 has gone on to become one of the most iconic guitar amps of its kind thanks to its prized clean tones and expansive chorus effect, and has been the sonic force behind some of the most influential songs in history.

Notable users include Johnny Marr of The Smiths, The Edge of U2, Robert Smith of The Cure and Matt Bellamy of Muse, as well as Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and more.

The latest edition of the JC-120 looks to both commemorate this legacy and celebrate the brand’s 50th anniversary, and will be limited to only 350 units.

Dubbed a “special collector’s version of the classic JC-120”, the amp in question retains the classic “JC clean” tone and immersive stereo chorus of the original, but boosts its aesthetics by offering a sleek new look.

The fresh visuals are headed up by a natural cherry wood cabinet finish – inspired by Japan’s cherry blossoms – and feature a commemorative grille badge that denotes the amp’s place in the production number and carries the message, “50th Anniversary, Limited Edition”.

A sleek black grille cloth has also been drafted in to replace the original’s gray alternative.

Otherwise, it’s a standard Jazz Chorus guitar amp, featuring two separate channels, a pair of 12” speakers and controls for the built-in chorus effect.

The 50th Anniversary JC-120 Jazz Chorus will be available from select retailers in December and in-store next February for $1,999. However, those looking to buy one can now register their interest over on the Roland website.

