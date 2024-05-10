“He doesn’t like the sound of new strings. The ones on the guitar for the new album were two years old”: Mdou Moctar prefers old guitar strings – and the Roland Cube is his favorite amp for a very good reason

By
( )
Contributions from
published

The gear (or lack of) behind Mdou Moctar's searing signature sound on Funeral For Justice, which fuses Saharan rock music with Jimi Hendrix and Eddie Van Halen flair

Mdou Moctar performs on the Hydro Quebec stage at Place D'Youville during Day 4 of the 52nd Festival D'été Quebec (FEQ2019) on July 7, 2019 in Quebec City, Canada
(Image credit: Ollie Millington/Getty Images)

By now, Mdou Moctar's ferocious fingerpicking guitar style has established him as an important voice in the contemporary guitar world.

On his latest album, Funeral For Justice, Moctar pushes the boundaries of his songwriting even further, while still retaining his signature guitar sound informed by his home country Niger's music, history, and politics, alongside American guitar heroes such as Jimi Hendrix and Eddie Van Halen.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

With contributions from