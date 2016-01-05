AP International Begins Exclusive Distribution of TiSonix Titanium Hardware

AP International, distributors of Floyd Rose, Babicz Full Contact Hardware, KTS and ProRockGear, has become the exclusive distributor of TiSonix Titanium Hardware.

Already manufacturers of the Floyd Rose Titanium Tremolo System, TiSonix’s entire product line will be available from AP in 2016, including an entirely Titanium Strat tremolo, Tune-O-Matic bridge and acoustic bridge pins.

TiSonix is renowned for being a company dedicated to applying the unique acoustical characteristics of titanium to create precision guitar components that produce superior sound. TiSonix manufactures the products they design in California themselves “in order to ensure that the quality of each guitar component is maintained.”

The TiSonix design staff is comprised of professional musicians, skilled luthiers, and engineers with decades of experience in Titanium research. Their common quest for pure natural sound has led to the design of many components for many guitar types.

See the new TiSonix line at NAMM 2016 in Booth #4860, Hall C.

For more information, visit APIntl.com.