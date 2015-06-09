Apogee Electronics Announces Waves Plugin Bundles for Duet, Quartet and Ensemble

Apogee Electronics has announced that its Duet, Quartet and Ensemble audio interfaces for Mac now include Waves plugin bundles.

Customers who purchase a new Apogee Duet for $649 from an authorized dealer on or after June 8 can register their product and receive a license for the Waves Silver plugin bundle.

Similarly, customers who buy Apogee Quartet for $1,495 or Ensemble Thunderbolt for $2,595 can receive a license for the Waves Gold plugin bundle.

Waves Silver bundle features 16 audio plugins for reverb, compression, equalization and more. Waves Gold includes 35 plugins that will help bring mastering power into any home studio. Waves plugins are CPU efficient, allowing you to harness the power of your Mac to run more plugins at lower buffer sizes while maintaining low latency monitoring through Apogee’s audio interfaces.

“We are very excited to partner with Waves,” said Betty Bennett, CEO and co-founder of Apogee. “Waves plugins together with Apogee Duet, Quartet and Ensemble deliver incredible value to anyone building or expanding their studio.”

For more information, visit apogeedigital.com.