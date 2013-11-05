Aristides Introduces Seven-String Guitar Made of Arium

Netherlands-based Aristides Instruments has introduced its new 070 seven-string electric guitar made of "arium."

Arium is a new material designed by Poort Artistides and Delft University in the Netherlands.

While we don't know a lot about it, we know Aristides' arium guitars are formed in a mold. Arium has no fiber structure, which allows it to vibrate three-dimensionally, increasing an instrument's sustain and volume. Arium doesn't contain water, so it is more stable and requires less maintenance.

According to Aristides, by creating a one-piece constructed guitars using arium, sound waves can resonate throughout the instrument without disruption.

The model will make its first appearance at the 2014 NAMM Show in Anaheim, California, in January.

The 070 is a one-piece constructed, 26.5-inch scale electric guitar available with passive or active electronics. The passive models come equipped with a Seymour Duncan Pegasus in the bridge position and the Seymour Duncan Sentient in the neck position.

A five-way switch combined with a single push/pull volume control and single tone provide for a wide variety of pickup configurations. The active models are available with Seymour Duncan Blackouts or an EMG81/60 combo, a three-way toggle switch, a single volume and a single tone control.

All components, for passive and active models, are MEC Electronics. The C-shaped neck is 1.89-inch wide at the nut and topped off with a compound (12”-16”) radius ebony fretboard fitted with 24 medium jumbo frets. Hardware is available in chrome, black or gold finishes and includes a Hipshot Hardtail or Floyd Rose Original tremolo, Hipshot Griplock tuners and Schaller straplocks.

Each guitar is set up with either a Graphtech Black Tusq nut or Floyd Rose locking nut, D’Addario Nickel Wound XL 10-56 strings and outfitted with an anti-theft security microchip. Available in matte anthracite, white or orange finishes the guitar ships with a Gator XL hard case.

MSRP: $2,998 USD

Customers can place orders now through authorized dealers or direct from the factory. For more information, visit aristidesinstruments.com.

To experience the guitars at NAMM, visit Aristides at booth 3394.