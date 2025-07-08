One of my favorite sub-$500 guitars just got even cheaper thanks to this $136 Prime Day discount – but the deal is ending in 24 hours
The semi-hollow Squier Classic Vibe 70s Telecaster Thinline is a lightweight, tonally versatile and hard-wearing guitar
These days, getting a great guitar below the $500 mark is easier than ever, and the Squier Classic Vibe '70s Telecaster Thinline is one of my favorites. It’s already great value at its RRP, but now it’s got a tasty $136 discount at Guitar Center, giving you a superb instrument for under $360.
In our Squier Classic Vibe '70s Telecaster Thinline review, we praised it for its versatility of tone, robust hardware, and impressive finish. It’s a stunning-looking instrument and the perfect alternative for those who already have a Strat or Tele-style guitar and want something a little different from the norm.
The original Thinline Tele was designed as an antidote to the stocks of heavy ash that the original Telecaster was made from. It shows here, as this Tele is incredibly lightweight, meaning you’ll hardly feel it even if you’re playing a two-hour-long, multi-set show.
As you might imagine, it’s a very vintage-inspired guitar, so that means period-correct headstock markings, vintage-style hardware, and a tinted, glossy neck. Not everyone loves a glossy neck, but we didn’t find any issue with the playability, and the typical ‘C’ Fender profile with a 9.5” radius fingerboard feels fantastic.
This is a cracking deal on the Squier Classic Vibe '70s Telecaster Thinline, giving you a lot of guitar for under $360. Two wide-range humbuckers deliver some serious versatility, while the light body weight makes it a comfortable guitar for gigging. The vintage appointments add some serious cool factor, and it’s a stunning-looking instrument more than likely to turn a few heads at your next show.
The two wide-range humbuckers are really articulate and played through a tube amp delivered a surprisingly bright tone for a ‘bucker. It still has that oomph that you get from a double coil, but there’s an overarching brightness that will be familiar to anyone who regularly uses single-coil pickups.
The neck pickup, meanwhile, is very round, the polar opposite of the bridge position. It delivers a really warm tone and, combined with the resonance of the semi-hollow body, gives you some lovely mellow sounds. It’s a guitar that will surprise you with its tonal character and is more versatile than you might think.
Our review model was finished and set up beautifully, delivering extra value for money. There was no need to adjust the action or intonation, and despite an in-depth inspection, we could find no hint of bad finishing or poor hardware application anywhere. It’s already a great value guitar at full price, so with the additional discount, it’s one of the best deals I’ve seen on a guitar this year.
Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and writing and recording in bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at.
