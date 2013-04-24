Artist Series Guitar Introduces Limited-Edition Chelsea Grin Guitar

Utah-based deathcore band Chelsea Grin have released a limited strand of guitars by Artist Series Guitar (ASG), a Los Angeles-based company that specializes in limited-edition guitars designed by recording artists.

The guitar is modeled after Chelsea Grin’s 2012 release of Evolve. The band will showcase the album artwork from Evolve exclusively with ASG as only 50 Chelsea Grin models will be produced.

Each features the following:

Solid Mahogany Body, Solid Mahogany, Set Neck Rosewood Fingerboard Carved Mahogany Top

Mother of Pearl trapezoid inlay, Cream Binding on Body, Neck and Headstock, Jumbo Frets

ASG Arsenal, dual-coil humbuckers (stock), Kluson Style Tuners, Custom Cut, Graph-Tech Nut

Gravedigger Headstock, Chrome ASG Headstock Emblem -Speed Knobs

Artist Series Guitar released the guitar April 23. Buyers who place an order within the first two days of availability will receive a free bundle by ASG and Chelsea Grin, which will include an ASG Snap-back hat, a limited-addition ASG T-shirt along with a Chelsea Grin T-shirt and the opportunity to have Chelsea Grin sign their guitar.

The Chelsea Grin guitar is available at ArtistSeriesGuitar.com. MSRP: $649 | MAP: $549