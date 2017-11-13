New and Cool: Bare Knuckle Pickups' The Ragnarok

The Ragnarok is Bare Knuckle Pickups’ second signature humbucker set for Periphery guitarist Misha Mansoor. The Ragnarok was designed by Tim Mills, with Mansoor and Adam “Nolly” Getgood, formerly of Periphery and now a respected sound engineer and music producer.

The Ragnarok blends the best attributes of contemporary passive and active pickups in a high-output ceramic pickup with a more aggressive tone and balanced response. The overdriven tone is the pickup’s prime strength; however, the Ragnarok also has a great range of clean tones. It’s available as a six-, seven- or eight-string pickup or as a bridge and neck pickup set.

STREET PRICE: $169.73, single six-string pickup; $322.35, six-string set | bareknucklepickups.co.uk