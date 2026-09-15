“I’ve used this guitar on 2,000 albums”: Fender recreates session legend Lee Sklar's iconic P-Bass – used on records by James Taylor, Phil Collins and Jackson Browne
Sklar's Precision is the definition of road- and studio-worn – now Fender has captured the distinctive modifications he made to create a wholly unique bass
Fender has just announced the Lee Sklar Precision bass – a faithful recreation of the highly customized P-Bass that has accompanied him throughout his decades-long career.
His one-of-a-kind bass has featured on records by James Taylor, Phil Collins, Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, Joe Cocker, and Rod Stewart, among many others. Now, Fender has captured the distinctive modifications that Sklar made to make his bass work for him – and a staggering number of records.
“I’ve used this guitar on about 2,000 albums. It is my go-to instrument when I go in the studio. It’s the first thing I think about when I hear a song,” Sklar says.
“That’s what made this project with Fender and EMG so meaningful to me. We put a lot of time, detail, and care into every part of this bass, from the pickups and electronics to the feel and response of the instrument, to make sure it captured what I love about this guitar.”
The signature bass includes some tasty, Sklar-approved specs like his signature Dual EMG active pickups, a slim 1962 Jazz Bass “C”-shaped neck paired with mandolin frets, a Hipshot BT-3 Bass Xtender, and a Badass II bridge – high-end hardware that provides an “instant” low-end tuning change.
To top it off, the alder body is finished in satin Heirloom nitro lacquer, which recreates the naturally worn aesthetic of Sklar’s original.
Priced at $3,499, the Lee Sklar Precision is available now. For more information, head to Fender.
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Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology and how it is shaping the future of the music industry, and has a special interest in shining a spotlight on traditionally underrepresented artists and global guitar sounds. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Melissa Auf der Maur, Yvette Young, Danielle Haim, Fanny, and Karan Katiyar from Bloodywood, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her Anglo-Maltese, art-rock band ĠENN.
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