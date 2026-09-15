“I’ve used this guitar on 2,000 albums”: Fender recreates session legend Lee Sklar's iconic P-Bass – used on records by James Taylor, Phil Collins and Jackson Browne

Fender has just announced the Lee Sklar Precision bass – a faithful recreation of the highly customized P-Bass that has accompanied him throughout his decades-long career.

His one-of-a-kind bass has featured on records by James Taylor, Phil Collins, Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, Joe Cocker, and Rod Stewart, among many others. Now, Fender has captured the distinctive modifications that Sklar made to make his bass work for him – and a staggering number of records.

The Lee Sklar Precision Bass | Artist Signature Series | Fender - YouTube Watch On

“I’ve used this guitar on about 2,000 albums. It is my go-to instrument when I go in the studio. It’s the first thing I think about when I hear a song,” Sklar says.

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“That’s what made this project with Fender and EMG so meaningful to me. We put a lot of time, detail, and care into every part of this bass, from the pickups and electronics to the feel and response of the instrument, to make sure it captured what I love about this guitar.”

(Image credit: Fender)

The signature bass includes some tasty, Sklar-approved specs like his signature Dual EMG active pickups, a slim 1962 Jazz Bass “C”-shaped neck paired with mandolin frets, a Hipshot BT-3 Bass Xtender, and a Badass II bridge – high-end hardware that provides an “instant” low-end tuning change.

To top it off, the alder body is finished in satin Heirloom nitro lacquer, which recreates the naturally worn aesthetic of Sklar’s original.

Priced at $3,499, the Lee Sklar Precision is available now. For more information, head to Fender.