“Plug in, pick up the bass and experience the gear that created Motörhead’s unmistakable sound”: Las Vegas Motörhead exhibition will let play through Lemmy’s bass rig

An exhibition celebrating Motörhead and Lemmy is set to open at Las Vegas’ Punk Rock Museum in October.

The exhibit will include an extensive collection of photos from the band’s archive, along with handwritten lyrics from Lemmy himself.

However, the standout for bassists is the fact that fans “will be able to plug in, pick up the [Rickenbacker] bass, and experience the gear that created Motörhead’s unmistakable sound. It’s a rare opportunity to interact directly with an important part of the band’s history.”

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In addition, a collection of Motörhead albums will be available to purchase from Vinyl Threat, the museum’s record store, along with exclusive band merch from the museum’s gift shop. The exhibition will mark 11 years since Lemmy died in 2015 and the band’s subsequent disbandment.

Vegas’ Punk Rock Museum opened in 2023, and the 12,000-square-foot space showcases iconic artifacts, exhibits, and events celebrating punk music culture. And while Motörhead may not necessarily be straight-up punk, they bridged the gap between heavy metal and punk and were embraced by both scenes.

The band emerged in mid-’70s England, around the same time punk properly kicked off, after all. And, despite Lemmy’s complicated relationship with punk – even going so far as to say that certain punk legends like The Slits were “a joke” – in his later years, he told UNCUT that “I always thought we had more in common with punk than with anything else, but we had long hair so we didn’t fit in that box.

“But that’s the embassy talking, not the bands. We did a show at the Roundhouse, which was The Damned and us supporting The Adverts – you can’t get more of a mixed media show than that.”

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The exhibition opens on October 2. For more information, visit the Punk Rock Museum’s official website.