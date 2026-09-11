“Our guitarist saw an online ad where Bon Jovi was looking for a local band to open for them. She didn’t even tell us she’d applied!” How Violet Lea went from self-taught bassist to opening for Bon Jovi

Violet Lea’s journey to the bass guitar wasn’t shaped by formal lessons or years of regimented practice. As a self-taught player, she found her own way around the instrument – developing a distinctive approach built on curiosity and a willingness to figure things out for herself.

“I might be lazy about practicing,” says Lea. “But I try not to stress about becoming a mind-blowing badass. I will always do my homework, and I’ve found my own methods of learning new things that work for me.”

That DIY mindset has taken her a long way. As bassist for American rock band Madam Radar, she’s gone from teaching herself how to play to sharing stages with some of rock’s biggest names – including opening for Bon Jovi.

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“Our guitarist, Kelly, saw an online ad where Bon Jovi was looking for a local band to open for them in Austin. She didn’t even tell us she’d applied! When they reached out to us, we totally thought it couldn’t be true, but it was!

“The Moody Center wasn’t even completely finished being built! But just watching Bon Jovi soundcheck was an experience. The whole team was so kind.”

Madam Radar | Live for Jam in the Van in Austin, TX (Full Set 2024) - YouTube Watch On

As one of three vocalists in Madam Radar, Lea’s role goes far beyond simply holding down the low-end. Her transition from singer-songwriter to bass and vocals has become an important part of the band’s dynamic.

“When I started my journey as a gigging musician, I was primarily a singer-songwriter and acoustic rhythm guitar player, but I always had mad respect for a good bass player. It’s such an important and underrated instrument. And now I’ve assumed the position, I know how hard it is!

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“Especially being a singing bass player, it can feel like a juggling act from song to song. Not to mention the never-ending dance with the drummer. My basslines almost always come together through trial and error.”

(Image credit: Madam Radar)

Are you a bass player who approaches a song from the rhythm section first, or do vocals often take priority?

Vocals take priority 90 percent of the time, but there have been a few songs where the groove wrote the song. Friend of a Friend is a great example.

Do you have any warm-up routines or practice habits? Particularly with regard to singing and playing bass at the same time?

I don’t warm up nearly as much as I probably should, but my biggest secret weapon is just slowing the song down to a crawl. It’s super-helpful. Then I gradually speed it up and get it to where it needs to be.

MADAM RADAR - Friend of a Friend (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Since switching to bass, which bassists have influenced your playing the most? And what did you take from them?

Early on I was tasked with learning a full show’s worth of Stevie Ray Vaughan tunes, so Tommy Shannon definitely laid a lot of the foundation for me as far as blues and rock riffs go.

I am always surprised by how fun and intricate Paul McCartney’s basslines are. I feel like he’s someone I always underestimate as a bass player because I put his legendary Beatles status first but damn… he is such a good bass player!

What records do you return to when you need inspiration?

Bleed American by Jimmy Eat World for when I want to sing my head off. 1000 Kisses by Patty Griffin for when I’m looking to write something that will break my own heart. Toxicity by System of a Down for when I’m in the mood to kick down some doors.

Anything by Zero 7 and Fleet Foxes – I probably throw on one of their albums more than anything else when I’m looking to just zone out.

MADAM RADAR - Hole in My Head (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Name a song that you wish more musicians talked about?

It’s My Life by Talk Talk is a work of art. I dare you to try and play it and sing it at the same time.

Are you someone who chases new gear, or do you prefer to get everything possible out of one trusted instrument?

100 percent the latter – I actually don’t like shopping for new things, it gives me anxiety. I have my comfort zones and I like to stay in them.

What bass has been the biggest “keeper” in your collection?

Definitely my Godin Passion RG-4 bass. They sent it to me several years ago and it’s been my primary instrument ever since. I absolutely love it.

What’s the story behind your ’72 P Bass?

A sweet friend of mine gifted me a budget for a backup bass and so I scouted out some guitars at South Austin Music and Austin Vintage Guitars.

(Image credit: Christopher De La Rosa)

After trying out several options I was beginning to wrap my mind around getting something more modern and flashy – but a ’72 P Bass was put into my hands and my heart broke because it was a bit out of my price range and I knew I was going to have to figure out which organ I could live without to get it!

With the help of Nick James Boettcher, a great guitar player and friend, we were able to convince my charitable donor that I needed this guitar and it is now a part of my life. I named it Gus, after Augustus McCrae from Lonesome Dove.

Is there a particular moment onstage where you felt the band truly clicked?

We had a really powerful performance when we recorded our sold-out Live at Antone’s album. Listening back to it you can really hear the magic that was in the air that night.

MADAM RADAR - "Carolina" Live from Antone's - YouTube Watch On

If you could sit down and jam with any bassist from history, who would it be and what would you ask them?

I guess my answer would have to be Flea because he just seems like such a good hang. I would have to ask him what it feels like to go au naturel in front of 200,000 people.

What advice would you give your younger self as a musician.

I would look myself square in the eyes and say, “Wear sunscreen. You’re not as good as you think you are. Keep practicing!”