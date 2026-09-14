“We strongly deny allegations of ill intent”: Mastodon respond to Brent Hinds estate lawsuit

Mastodon have broken their silence after it was announced the band is being sued by the estate of the late Brent Hinds.

“Sadly, a private business dispute with the estate of our dear departed friend Brent Hinds was made public,” the band’s statement read. “We strongly deny allegations of ill intent on our part and intend to vigorously defend what we believe is a meritless lawsuit.

“We don’t intend to speak publicly on this going forward, as we feel this wouldn’t honor Brent’s memory or the legacy of his musical gifts.”

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Last week, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that original Mastodon members Troy Sanders, Bill Kelliher and Brann Dailor are defendants in a filing that was lodged by the estate of their former guitarist.

The lawsuit lists a number of complaints, including the unauthorized use of Hinds’ image, and that the buyout of Hinds’ interest in merchandise was never finalized before his death.

As the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, the estate alleges that Mastodon “selected and placed a recognizable image of Brent on the album cover of [new record]Marrow Deep and disseminated that cover to advertise, market, distribute, and sell physical albums, digital downloads and streams, merchandise, and related goods or services”.

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Hinds’ estate also alleges that claims were made by the band about Hinds’ substance abuse, and that private information was made public after the guitarist’s death. Hinds, who left the band in March last year, died in August 2025 following a fatal motorcycle accident.

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Mastodon’s response comes amid a further personnel shake-up. It has been confirmed the band had recruited Baroness frontman John Baizley to join their touring lineup.

Kelliher and co played an intimate warm-up gig over the weekend ahead of their upcoming Poisonous Weapons tour. Baizley was brought out to help close the set, but Mastodon confirmed his involvement would continue long term.

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"We had a blast at the Earl last night!” Mastodon wrote on Instagram. “A great pre-tour warm up before we break out the lasers and LED screens.

“Our good pal, John Baizley from Baroness joined us, we had so much fun, we’ve invited him join us on stage during The Poisonous Weapons Tour to play a special set of Mastodon songs we haven’t played in a long time! We’re really excited to bring this special set on the tour. It’s going to epic! Who’s ready to party?”