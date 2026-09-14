Cheetah Chrome, co-founder and guitarist of punk legends Dead Boys, dies at 71

Eugene Richard O’Connor, better known as Cheetah Chrome and as one of the co-founders of the first-wave punk band the Dead Boys, has died at the age of 71.

The band announced his death on their official Instagram profile on September 13. “We are incredibly sad to announce the news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Cheetah Chrome,” the statement read.

“Cheetah was a true original, an architect of the punk rock movement. A one-man hurricane tearing up the musical landscape with his feral guitar riffs and manic energy. Beyond all that, Cheetah was also just a really sweet guy that loved rock and roll.

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“We extend our deepest condolences to Cheetah’s family, friends, and fans around the world. His music lives on and will continue to inspire others for generations to come. We ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

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Chrome, along with vocalist Stiv Bators, rhythm guitarist Jimmy Zero, bassist Jeff Magnum, and drummer Johnny Blitz, co-founded the Dead Boys in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1975.

After being encouraged to do so by Joey Ramone, the band moved to New York in 1976 and frequently played at the legendary New York venue CBGB, quickly earning a reputation as an intense, unhinged band.

They released their debut album, Young, Loud and Snotty, in 1977, and their song, Sonic Reducer, is often regarded as a punk classic. It’s been covered by everyone from Pearl Jam to Patti Smith, and even by former Replacements bassist Tommy Stinson during his tenure with Guns N’ Roses.

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While the band only managed to release two albums during their original run, the Dead Boys reunited a couple more times over the decades, most notably in the mid-1980s, 2004 and 2005, and 2017.

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Aside from the Dead Boys, Chrome was also a core member of the protopunk band Rocket from the Tombs, who – despite their short tenure and never having recorded any material – opened for punk luminaries such as Television and Patti Smith.

Other projects include the Stilettos and his own band, Cheetah Chrome and the Casualties. In his later years, he even took up a gig as creative director of A&R for Nashville’s Plowboy Records, and released his long-awaited solo record, Solo, in 2014.

The Dead Boys – with no original members – are set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Young, Loud and Snotty in August 2027, with live dates kicking off in January.