Behold the Sputnik, an Arcade-Style Custom Guitar

Our friends over at Music Radar recently directed our attention to the Sputnik, a colorful, arcade-style guitar that has to be one of the wildest-looking instruments we've ever seen.

Built by Remy Sefi and David Or, the Sputnik features seven arcade-style Bluetooth MIDI buttons, two MIDI knobs, MIDI motion control, a Fishman TriplePlay MIDI pickup and a Realtime Pixel Styled Audio Visualizer.

You can check out a demo of the guitar above.

Sputnik was originally an Ibanez Artcore AS53, and has several Arduino micro-controllers placed inside its body.