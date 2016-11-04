The Best Bass Rig for Under $400

If you’ve been interested in adding a bass rig to your arsenal but have been put off at the expense, Phillip McKnight has a solution.

In his latest video, he shares what he thinks is the best bass rig you can get for under $400.

The setup consists of the Squier Vintage Modified Jaguar Bass Special SS—for “Short Scale”—and the Fender Rumble 40 amp.

Phillip goes over the features of both items and gives a demonstration of the various tones you can get. If you’ve been wanting an affordable entry into the world of bass playing, take a look.

As always, visit Phillip’s YouTube channel for more of his informative videos.