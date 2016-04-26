Bob Mould (Husker Du, Sugar) Unveils New 'Tym Sky Patch' Distortion Pedal

As a member of Husker Du and Sugar, Bob Mould helped define the guitar sound of Nineties alt-rock, influencing everyone from Nirvana to the Pixies. Mould's latest record, Patch the Sky (out now on Merge Records), finds the guitarist as inspired as ever as he delivers searing and melodic performances throughout.

Mould has also recently collaborated with Tim Brennan, of Australia's Tym Guitars, to produce the limited edition Sky Patch distortion pedal.

"I first became acquainted with Tim’s pedals during a tour stop in Brisbane, Australia, in 2013," says Mould. "Tim brought a limited edition Tymexar St. Paul Distortion pedal to the venue as a gift. Once I returned to the U.S. and spent some time with the pedal, I was very impressed by the craftsmanship and sound quality. It quickly replaced my trusted MXR Distortion+ pedals during the Beauty & Ruin recording sessions. In 2014, Tim designed the Beauty & Ruin pedal sold exclusively through Tym Guitars."

Mould continues, "For the new album, we worked together to design the Sky Patch, a slightly modified version of the previous pedals. With the Sky Patch, Tim has updated what I consider to be the best distortion pedal ever, the MXR Distortion+, into a tighter, fuller, and more focused stomp box. It’s ready for the road, the studio, or the comfort of your own rehearsal space."

"The Tym Sky Patch is based on one of my old early Eighties MXR Distortion + circuits that became the basis for the Beauty & Ruin signature pedal," Brennan adds. "This new Sky Patch uses my own specially designed and made PCB's with quality, low tolerance parts throughout. This version of the classic distortion uses the original LM741CN IC as used in the original script logo MXR's to push silicon diodes into warm, but crisp clipping and delivers more overall volume than the originals. It's housed in my custom handmade stainless steel enclosures with standard Boss-style 9V input jack and special blue LED with artwork based on the new Bob Mould album."

The limited edition Sky Patch pedal, which retails for $250, also comes with a T-shirt featuring the artwork on the pedal. For more information or to purchase, go here.