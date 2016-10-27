Boss Announces AD-2 Acoustic Preamp Pedal

(Image credit: Boss)

Boss announces the AD-2 Acoustic Preamp, an advanced sound processor for performing live with acoustic-electric guitars.

From the company:

Housed in the familiar compact pedal chassis, the AD-2 features an Acoustic Resonance effect that recreates the complex tonal characteristics of an unplugged acoustic, plus a high-quality reverb optimized for acoustic guitar performance. The pedal also includes stage essentials like a notch filter for feedback reduction, a balanced DI output, and more.

An unplugged acoustic guitar produces a rich, complex tone that simply can’t be reproduced by the standard undersaddle piezo pickups installed on most stage guitars. Using powerful BOSS technology, the AD-2’s Acoustic Resonance effect solves this issue by analyzing the input signal in real time and employing advanced processing to beautifully recreate the guitar’s natural acoustic tone. Twisting the one-knob control adjusts multiple parameters at once inside the AD-2, allowing players to achieve the perfect tonal balance for any style, from delicate fingerpicking to intense strumming.

With the AD-2’s Ambience effect, players can dial in studio-quality reverb for any performing environment. Unlike standard reverbs that can cloud an acoustic guitar’s sound, the optimized BOSS algorithms in the AD-2 produce lush, deep ambience that perfectly complements the instrument’s voice. Like the Acoustic Resonance effect, a simple one-knob control tweaks many interlocked parameters under the hood, providing access to a wide range of detailed reverb sounds.

The AD-2 features two independent outputs for performance flexibility. Players can use the Output jack to connect to an acoustic guitar amp or stage monitor, and use the Line Out to send a balanced signal direct to a PA mixer. The AD-2 also provides low-frequency feedback reduction with an easy-to-use notch filter, and offers the ability to use the footswitch to mute the sound for switching guitars and tuning on stage. To learn more about the AD-2 Acoustic Preamp, visit boss.info/us.