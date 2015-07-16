Summer NAMM 2015: Boss Announces RV-6 Reverb Pedal — Video

Boss has announced the RV-6, an all-new compact reverb pedal.

The pedal includes eight distinctive reverb types, which feature newly developed algorithms driven by the latest Boss DSP.

Reverb types include standards such as Room, Hall, Plate and Spring, providing a broad selection of tones. Also on hand are powerful Modulate, Dynamic, Shimmer and Reverb+Delay types, which offer more lush, expansive reverb sounds.

Each mode includes a range of detailed internal reverb parameters, all tuned for guitar by Boss with direct input from pro players and sound engineers. Even as the selected mode is adjusted with the Time and Tone knobs, many parameters are simultaneously balanced inside to create better voicings for every setting.

The RV-6's auto-switching jacks support mono, mono-to-stereo, and stereo-to-stereo operation, allowing users to integrate with any pedal chain. And by plugging into the B input only, the RV-6 outputs a 100-percent wet sound, great for working with more complex rigs that employ parallel processing chains and mixers. There’s also a jack for controlling the effect level in real time via an optional expression pedal.

To learn more about the RV-6 Reverb, visit bossus.com.

