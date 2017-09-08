Boss Announces V-BDN VG-Strandberg Guitar

(Image credit: Boss)

Boss has introduced the V-BDN VG-Strandberg guitar, a trailblazing new instrument that fuses the compelling designs of Swedish guitar maker Strandberg with the advanced V-Guitar technologies from Boss. From the company:

The guitar is based on Strandberg’s popular Boden J Standard model and features onboard Boss tech that allows the user to choose from a large selection of guitar, synth, and bass sounds and access full-instrument down-tunings with the turn of a single knob.

Forward-thinking guitarists are always searching for ways to craft new sounds and develop fresh musical ideas and turn to innovators like Strandberg and Boss for cutting-edge tools that help them realize their individual artistic visions. The V-BDN gives these ambitious players an inspiring new voice with unlimited creative freedom, backed by the respected innovations of two of the most progressive companies in the musical instrument industry.

The V-BDN includes all the unique design elements that have made Strandberg guitars so appealing to modern players everywhere. The headless guitar is scientifically engineered for organic tone, ideal balance, and comfortable playability and features fanned frets, an ergonomic body, and the patented EndurNeck neck profile. Another standout aspect of the V-BDN is its custom hardware made from lightweight aircraft-grade aluminum, which provides highly effective transfer of string vibrations into the wood.

Boss’s leading-edge V-Guitar technologies are the perfect complement to Strandberg’s bold approach to instrument design. Via a multi-position mode selector, the V-BDN provides quick access to all types of modeled humbucking and single-coil guitar pickups, plus bass, electric sitar, and acoustic guitar tones. Five synth voices are available as well, including three variations of Roland’s classic GR-300 Guitar Synthesizer from the 1980s.

With a twist of the tuning knob on the V-BDN, users can go from standard tuning to five different down-tunings, all without adjusting the actual string tension. Tunings include semitone down, whole-step down, drop D, drop C# and drop C. Offered in a limited production run, the V-BDN is available in a transparent blue finish and comes with a padded instrument bag.

For more about the Boss VG-Strandberg guitar, visit boss.info.