Boss Debuts New TU-03 Clip-On Tuner & Metronome

Boss TU-03 Clip-On Tuner & Metronome

Boss has announced its new TU-03 Clip-On Tuner & Metronome. Ideal for guitar, bass, ukulele and other stringed instruments, the TU-03 combines a high-performance chromatic tuner and metronome in one clip-on unit.

Users of the TU-03 can switch between standard chromatic mode and dedicated guitar, bass, ukulele, and violin modes. The reference pitch is adjustable from 430-450 Hz, and flat and double-flat tunings are supported as well. Reference pitches can also be sounded through a built-in speaker.

With its metronome mode, the TU-03 puts an important practice tool right on the player’s instrument. The integrated speaker and metronome display in the TU-03 enables users to both hear and see the beat. There are eight different patterns and ten beat variations available, and tempo is adjustable from 30-250 BPM.

The TU-03 also features a padded clip for quick attachment and removal and a large backlit display for easy reading.

For more info on the tuner, head on over to boss.info.