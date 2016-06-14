Boss Unveils VE-8 Acoustic Singer

Boss has announced the VE-8 Acoustic Singer, a preamp and effects solution for performing singer/songwriters who play acoustic guitar.

The VE-8 provides voice and guitar processing plus real-time harmonies and looping in one package.

The VE-8 combines Boss’ vocal, guitar and looping technologies in a dedicated floor pedal that runs on AC power or batteries. Designed for instant access to quality sound in live performance situations, the VE-8 allows users to dial in audio processing with simple controls. Three built-in footswitches provide effects control while performing, and one or more optional footswitches can be connected for further control if needed.

The vocal channel in the VE-8 is loaded with options to process and refine the sound. Four types of ambience effects are included, plus an Enhance feature to add clarity and control to a vocal.

Chromatic pitch correction is available as well, which automatically keeps vocals in tune with real-time processing. Users can also bring some modern edge to acoustic performances with hard-tuned electronic voice sounds, distortion, and radio voice tones.

With the VE-8’s Harmony section, it’s easy for singers to add natural vocal harmonies to their music. The unit detects the chords and key played on a connected guitar, and then generates the correct harmony live. Hybrid and fixed harmony modes are available too, providing versatility for different performing applications.

The guitar channel in the VE-8 provides sound-shaping options and performance functions. Acoustic Resonance restores the natural guitar sound, eliminating the sterile piezo “quack” that plagues undersaddle pickups used in typical plugged-in acoustics. Reverb and chorus are on hand too, plus effects like Octave, Mod Delay, and more.

Tools for stage performing include a built-in guitar tuner, plus a phase switch and notch filter for instantly dealing with any feedback issues.

Also included in the VE-8 is a specially designed looper with up to 80 seconds of recording time. The looper is always available via a dedicated footswitch, and the user can select the guitar, voice, or both as a looping source via panel buttons or an optional external footswitch.

The VE-8’s rear panel is equipped with a guitar input and XLR mic input with switchable phantom power, plus an Aux input to connect a smartphone or other device for backing music. Stereo XLR balanced outputs provide a direct feed to the house PA, while stereo 1/4-inch outputs allow the user to send a separate signal to stage monitors or an acoustic amp.

Both the vocal and guitar channels feature a three-band EQ and low-cut filter for shaping the tone to suit the venue, and it’s possible to send the two channels to separate outputs for external mixing flexibility. The VE-8 also functions as a USB audio interface, allowing users to capture live and studio performances directly to music recording software on a computer.

For more information, visit BossUS.com.