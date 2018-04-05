Cakewalk Returns, Now Available for Free

Cakewalk—a music software brand most known for its SONAR DAW—has been reopened by BandLab, a group of Singapore-based music-focused brands. According to a BandLab press release, the software will now be free.

Before it was acquired by Gibson Brands in 2013, Cakewalk had been one of the most enduring DAW—digital audio workstation—developers in the industry. Last November though, Gibson announced that it was closing Cakewalk, and ending the development and production of its products.

Last month, BandLab acquired all of Cakewalk’s IP and certain assets from Gibson Brands. The company said that the relaunched software—now called Cakewalk by BandLab—will include all the core premium features of SONAR Platinum.

The Windows version of Cakewalk by BandLab is available to download now, straight from BandLab's website.

For more info, stop by bandlab.com.