Caparison Guitars Introduces TAT Special7, a Seven-String, 27-Fret Shred Machine

Caparison Guitars has almost completely re-modelled its TAT (TAT = Through And Through) Special Custom Line for 2015.

The Japanese-made Caparison TAT Special7 is an extended-range guitar that takes every feature that made the original TAT model so special and adds an extra lower string.

From the company:

Clarity, power and refinement are keys to making the exquisite tone of this guitar match its unsurpassed playability and good looks. It features an elegant curve-top body with a neck- through, slant-heel design. On the reverse, the gloss finish of the body blends almost seamlessly into the oil finish of the neck, making for an incredible playing experience.

Custom switching options give you a rich pallet of tones, which makes the TAT Special7 as versatile as it is beautiful.

Available in three new Transparent Spectrum “Pearlescent Aura” colors.

Five-Piece Through-Neck Construction (with Slant Heel)

Custom Switching

Seven-String

Caparison Design Pickups

27 frets

Trans-Spectrum "Pearlescent Aura" finishes

The Caparison TAT Special7 is available for $3,449 (excluding sales tax).

For more about Caparison Guitars, visit caparisonguitars.com.