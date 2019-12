Carl Martin has introduced the Panama Overdrive, a new pedal that offers up classic Eighties-style distortion tones.

The Panama boasts Gain, Level and Tone controls, as well as a fourth knob for Damping—turn that control up for more aggressive and cutting EVH-type sounds, or down for deeper, thicker distortion.

Other features include Carl Martin DC/DC converter circuitry, head mounted input/outputs and 9V DC input.

The Panama is available for $199.

For more information head to CarlMartin.com.