Carvin Guitars Introduces Kiesel Passive Lithium Series Pickups

Kiesel Guitars and the Carvin Guitars Custom Shop is now offering their new Kiesel Passive Lithium Series humbuckers as replacement parts.

These are the same pickups that have been used in some of the company's new models, such as the DC800 extended-range eight-string guitar and Vader headless six-, seven- and eight-string guitars. Bridge and neck models are available, in six-, seven- and eight-string configurations.

For a limited time you can upgrade your Custom Shop Kiesel or Carvin guitar to these pickups for no charge. Buy them online at carvinguitars.com or call 858-GUITARS. Pickup prices range from $89 to $109.

Lithium Series humbucker pickups were made for the demanding modern music, where clarity, focus and articulation is needed. From standard to drop tuning, this series offers great versatility and has an excellent balance between power and clarity. Patented six-point, star-headed (also known as Torx) adjustable pole pieces give the proper amount of mass to add the needed focus and get amazing attack. The expensive Alnico V magnets produce a rich, powerful sound with warmth that is not available from less-expensive ceramic magnets.

These pickups feature one coil that's loaded with adjustable pole pieces and the other coil loaded with non-adjustable slugs. Lithium Series pickups feature industry-standard sizing so these are direct replacements for brands such as Seymour Duncan, DiMarzio, Bare Knuckle and Lundgren.

The standard color is black, but white coils, cream coils and zebra coils (white/black or cream/black) are available. The six-string versions also can be ordered with black or cream mounting bezels.

The Kiesel pickups were designed in-house and are made in the company's Southern California Custom Shop. For a limited time, Carvin is offering these new pickups as a free upgrade in any humbucker-equipped Custom Shop guitar.